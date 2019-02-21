Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: humble

Location: 831 E. Johnson St.

Phone: Still being set up

Website: humblepiemaker.com

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. or sold out; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or sold out. (Hours may get extended in summer)

Prices: $4 to $7.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Coffee, tea, Wisco Pop soda

Gluten-free: Usually two options. Customers can special order GF items

Vegetarian offerings: Usually two vegetarian savory items. All sweet pies are vegetarian since butter is used for the crusts.

Parking: Street

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Pies, pastries and quiches don't get any better.