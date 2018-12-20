Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Nook

Location: 2138 Atwood Ave.

Phone: 608-852-7894

Website: nookmadison.com

Hours: 5:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays

Prices: Five-course menu for $35, or nine-course menu for $75. Beer and wine pairings are extra. Prices were set to rise in January to $40 and $80.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: One step at front door and washroom downstairs

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: Specify when making a reservation and they will accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: Can accommodate

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Necessary

Parking: Street parking

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Nook is Madison's most avant garde restaurant and the experiment is paying off. So much care goes into each course.