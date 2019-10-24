Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Nomad World Pub

Location: 408 W. Gorham St.

Phone: 608-284-9723

Website: nomadworldpub.com

Hours: Monday 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday 11 a.m., to midnight, Wednesday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sunday 6 a.m. to midnight. (If there's no compelling soccer match, weekend opening is 8 a.m.)

Prices: Appetizers $5 to $28, burgers and sandwiches $8 to $13, soup $4 and $6, salads $7 to $12, bowls $11 to $14, desserts $6.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: A number of options are noted on the menu

Vegetarian offerings: Many are noted on the menu, as are vegan options

Kids menu: No, but lots of kid-friendly items

Reservations: For six or more

Parking: Nearby ramp

Service: Great

Bottom line: A good place to eat, whether you follow professional soccer or not.