Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Cowboy Jack's

Location: 1262 John Q. Hammons Drive

Phone: 608-841-1441

Website: theaftermidnightgroup.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday 11 a.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Prices: Appetizers $7 to $12, sandwiches and burgers $10 to $13, soup and chili $6, salads $5 to $12, pizza $14 and $18, entrees $16 to $29.

Noise level: Loud

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: GF buns, bread and GF crust for pizza

Vegetarian offerings: Some

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Big lot

Service: Good

Bottom line: This Minnesota chain restaurant took over the old Sprecher's location. It's got a varied menu that comes through in many ways.