New Novanta restaurant is quick, dependable and spirited

The choices come into play in the pizza category. My companion, a vegetarian, was happy to see so many meatless options.

Pizzas are about 10-inches in diameter, and while the menu recommends one pizza per adult, two people can easily share one, especially if they also split a salad or caprese.

The menu has eight pizzas with tomato sauce, and six without. I preferred the one we ordered with just olive oil, the exceptional Lombarda ($8.75), with its brilliant combination of pear, gorgonzola and arugula.

Some Neapolitan pizzas disappoint me with sparse toppings, but here, the ingredients were applied generously. The arugula covered every inch, and the strong bite of the gorgonzola balanced the more nuanced flavors of the pear and arugula.

My companion preferred the Pulcinella ($10.25) with its smoked mozzarella, which sets it apart from other pizzas. It was also appealing because of its tomato sauce, which like all the tomato sauce on pizzas at Novanta, is simply smashed San Marzano tomatoes and olive oil. Oregano, garlic and basil were added on top of the sauce with great results.

The one complaint with the pizzas was that it was hard to cut the slices apart.