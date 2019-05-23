Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Nawabi Hyderabad House Biryani Place

Location: 4738 E. Washington Ave.

Phone: 608-709-1151

Website: hhmadisoneast.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 11:30 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $4.99 to $14.99, soup $5.49 and $5.99, entrées $10.99 to $15.99.

Lunch buffet: $10.99 Monday through Thursday, $13.99 Friday through Sunday.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol yet. Planning to apply for a liquor license

Gluten-free: No special dishes

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Small lot

Service: OK

Bottom line: A little bit quirky and a lot spicy, there's plenty of good food to recommend at Nawabi Hyderabad House.