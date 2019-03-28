Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Mr. Kimchi

Location: 225 King St.

Phone: 608-665-3020

Website: www.kimchibbq.com

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.; and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $5 to $14, salad $9, noodles/soup $16 and $18, entrées $17 to $32, lunch specials $11 to $16, desserts $5 and $7.

Noise level: Medium (because of music)

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Only a few choices, because many dishes contain soy sauce

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Yes. Especially recommended on weekends

Parking: Street parking. Nearby ramp. The small parking lot next door does not belong to the restaurant.

Service: Spotty but friendly

Bottom line: Mr. Kimchi is pricey, but full of many happy surprises.