Minhas Kitchen Wine + Spirits + Food = the perfect summer destination (almost)

Diners' Scorecard

Restaurant: Minhas Kitchen Wine + Spirits + Food

Location: 1408 13th St., Monroe

Phone: 608-328-5555

Website: minhaskitchen.com

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $10.95 to $21.95, sandwiches $11.95 to $15.95, burgers $13.95 to $15.95, pizza $13.95 to $16.95, salads $3.99 to $16.95, pasta $15.95 to $17.95, entrées $16.95 to $24.95, kids meals $6.95 and $7.95.

Noise level: Medium

Live music: In the wine garden from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Wine and cocktails

Gluten-free: GF pizza option and GF bread for sandwiches

Vegetarian options: A few

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Minhas Kitchen, with its wine garden, is worth the hourlong drive from Madison.