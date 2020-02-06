You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Migrants restaurant makes a fast, elegant taco
top story
RESTAURANT REVIEW

Migrants restaurant makes a fast, elegant taco

Migrants tacos

Migrants tacos with a side of guacamole and chips. Pictured from left are tinga (chicken) on a flour tortilla, duck on a corn tortilla, and barbacoa (shredded beef) on a corn tortilla. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Migrants, the gourmet taco shop from the executive chef and part-owner of the former Fuegos, is scaled back from the upscale Latin-inspired Williamson Street restaurant. 

Although they have little in common, they share a refined aesthetic in atmosphere and ingredients.

Fuegos, which closed in December after 2 1/2 years, was one of Madison's best restaurants, but few people realized that. It offered vegan, tapas and steakhouse menus, and served incredible fried calamari.

Migrants exterior

Migrants opened Dec. 9 off the Beltline, in the same development as Bonfyre American Grille.

So it's interesting that Migrants, which Oscar Villarreal opened Dec. 9 in the same development as Bonfyre American Grille on the Beltline Highway's frontage road, is focused on one item.

It offers an amazing number of ways to build a taco, from primary fillings to extras, from tortillas to salsas. Migrants also serves breakfast from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., with breakfast burritos, eggs and pancakes.

Otherwise, burritos are served as a special, and Villarreal said they'll go on the menu eventually. He makes his own tortillas and is working on large ones. 

The flour, blue corn and corn tortillas are small, 4 1/2 or 5 inches long -- they're not uniform -- and the restaurant doesn't double them up like many places do. Villarreal said they will if you ask.

Migrants Oscar Villarreal

Migrants owner Oscar Villarreal and worker Nicole Bazo make flour tortillas in the restaurant's kitchen.

It's a wise move with the corn tortillas, which have a tendency to fall apart. Villarreal said he makes his tortillas with olive oil, but his mother suggested he use coconut oil to avoid that issue.

Migrants lists its taco prices per plate, which makes them seem more pricey than they are. A plate of three tacos goes for between $10 and $13, but plates come with either rice and beans, chips and guacamole, or salad.

Ordered a la carte, vegetable tacos are $2.75 or $2.80; meat ones are $3 or $3.25. 

Madison's The Egg & I now S&A Cafe

I passed on the rice and beans, but the guacamole and salad are so remarkable it makes the plate prices seem reasonable.

Enchiladas are only available on Wednesdays, tamales only on Thursdays. Nachos are on the menu, and the restaurant will make a burrito bowl upon request. On Taco Tuesday a la carte tacos are $2, but you need to ask for the deal.

Migrants is set up like a Chipotle, Qdoba, Subway, or locally, El Rancho, where you pick the ingredients you want as you go.

Jade Monkey's move will provide 'fresh new start'

I watched as an employee added a side salad to my plate. She pulled spring mix lettuce out of an organic container and added beets, goat cheese and then doused it with a delicious raspberry prickly pear dressing. The chunks of roasted beets were large and flavorful and they were added so liberally there was beet in every bite.

Plow restaurant in Cambridge closing Saturday to 'reboot'

Villarreal uses local meats and organic vegetables, when in season. The barbacoa (shredded beef, $12 plate) was my favorite taco, the beef ample and perfectly seasoned. The picadillo ($12 plate) is another great choice, also expertly seasoned. The chorizo ($12 plate) was ground to a similar size.

I was mildly disappointed with the puerco (spicy pork, $12 plate), served in big chunks, because it wasn't the least bit spicy. The tinga (shredded chicken, $12 plate) had much more heat, which I didn't expect. The pato (duck adobo, $13, plate) was a nice, less common option.

The vegetable tacos were similarly well seasoned, and I liked how both the coliflor (roasted cauliflower, $11 plate) and the broccoli adobo ($11 plate) had roasted red and green bell peppers. The hongo (portabello, $11 plate) had a sameness that made it less enjoyable.

The extras are equally diverse. Besides queso fresco and goat cheese as add-ons, there's also vegan cheese. Those who like a pleasant burn shouldn't miss the reaper cheese made with reaper chili peppers.

The guacamole side has tomato, cilantro and a perfect kick. It came with a generous helping of gently-seasoned El Rey chips.

Migrants salsa bar

The salsa bar at Migrants features 10 free, homemade salsas.

Migrants' free salsa bar features 10 interesting salsas. Standouts are a spicy mango habanero; a chunky salsa verde de aguacate with avocado; salsa Azteca, thick with beans, corn, cilantro and poblano peppers; and a pico verde with lots of white onion, green onion, tomatillo and cilantro.

The restaurant makes a fine melon agua fresca ($2.50), but skip the thick, overly creamy horchata ($2.50).

Migrants interior

Owner Oscar Villarreal has worked magic with the former Silver Mine Sub's light green booths and faux-marble tables. 

Villarreal has worked magic, leaving the former Silver Mine Sub's green booths and marble-like tables. He painted the light fixtures that hang over the booths an attractive turquoise. A sign near the entrance reads: "MIGRANTS amazing food for hardworking people." 

Even the brown-rimmed yellow plates are noteworthy. They look ceramic, but are actually a thick, shatterproof plastic.

Villarreal's restaurant pays homage to his upbringing as a migrant farm worker, traveling seasonally between Crystal City, Texas, and Wisconsin.

"We had to have something quick," he said. "And so my mom would always pack me with my tacos and I'd work in the fields."

VIP Asian Cuisine closes after almost 6 years

Villareal's goal with Migrants is to get customers through the line in 5 minutes. He said many of his customers come from the offices upstairs in the Arbor Gate Development.

Who wouldn't want a place like Migrants in close proximity? Hardworking or not, those lucky folks are guaranteed a fast, healthy and happy lunch.

+40 The fab 40: Madison restaurants where we love to eat

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Migrants 

Location: 2601 W. Beltline, Suite 106 

Phone: 608-630-8194

Website: migrantsmadison.com 

Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices: Nachos $8, tacos $2.50 to $3.25, soup $2.50 and $5, burritos and bowls $9 special, salads $3 and $7, breakfast $8 to $12, desserts $3.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol. May possibly offer beer in the future

Gluten-free: Many options 

Vegetarian offerings: Many, and vegan, too

Kids menu: Yes. Children eat free on Wednesdays

Parking: Large lot, with more parking in back

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Fast, friendly gourmet taco restaurant off the Beltline.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Who wants to go out for a bite?

Sign up for our Food & Drink newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics