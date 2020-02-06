Migrants restaurant makes a fast, elegant taco

Migrants lists its taco prices per plate, which makes them seem more pricey than they are. A plate of three tacos goes for between $10 and $13, but plates come with either rice and beans, chips and guacamole, or salad.

Ordered a la carte, vegetable tacos are $2.75 or $2.80; meat ones are $3 or $3.25.

I passed on the rice and beans, but the guacamole and salad are so remarkable it makes the plate prices seem reasonable.

Enchiladas are only available on Wednesdays, tamales only on Thursdays. Nachos are on the menu, and the restaurant will make a burrito bowl upon request. On Taco Tuesday a la carte tacos are $2, but you need to ask for the deal.

Migrants is set up like a Chipotle, Qdoba, Subway, or locally, El Rancho, where you pick the ingredients you want as you go.

I watched as an employee added a side salad to my plate. She pulled spring mix lettuce out of an organic container and added beets, goat cheese and then doused it with a delicious raspberry prickly pear dressing. The chunks of roasted beets were large and flavorful and they were added so liberally there was beet in every bite.