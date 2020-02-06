Migrants restaurant makes a fast, elegant taco

Migrants, the gourmet taco shop from the executive chef and part-owner of the former Fuegos, is scaled back from the upscale Latin-inspired Williamson Street restaurant.
Although they have little in common, they share a refined aesthetic in atmosphere and ingredients.
Fuegos, which closed in December after 2 1/2 years, was one of Madison's best restaurants, but few people realized that. It offered vegan, tapas and steakhouse menus, and served incredible fried calamari.
So it's interesting that Migrants, which Oscar Villarreal opened Dec. 9 in the same development as Bonfyre American Grille on the Beltline Highway's frontage road, is focused on one item.
It offers an amazing number of ways to build a taco, from primary fillings to extras, from tortillas to salsas. Migrants also serves breakfast from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., with breakfast burritos, eggs and pancakes.
Otherwise, burritos are served as a special, and Villarreal said they'll go on the menu eventually. He makes his own tortillas and is working on large ones.
The flour, blue corn and corn tortillas are small, 4 1/2 or 5 inches long -- they're not uniform -- and the restaurant doesn't double them up like many places do. Villarreal said they will if you ask.
It's a wise move with the corn tortillas, which have a tendency to fall apart. Villarreal said he makes his tortillas with olive oil, but his mother suggested he use coconut oil to avoid that issue.
Migrants lists its taco prices per plate, which makes them seem more pricey than they are. A plate of three tacos goes for between $10 and $13, but plates come with either rice and beans, chips and guacamole, or salad.
Ordered a la carte, vegetable tacos are $2.75 or $2.80; meat ones are $3 or $3.25.
I passed on the rice and beans, but the guacamole and salad are so remarkable it makes the plate prices seem reasonable.
Enchiladas are only available on Wednesdays, tamales only on Thursdays. Nachos are on the menu, and the restaurant will make a burrito bowl upon request. On Taco Tuesday a la carte tacos are $2, but you need to ask for the deal.
Migrants is set up like a Chipotle, Qdoba, Subway, or locally, El Rancho, where you pick the ingredients you want as you go.
I watched as an employee added a side salad to my plate. She pulled spring mix lettuce out of an organic container and added beets, goat cheese and then doused it with a delicious raspberry prickly pear dressing. The chunks of roasted beets were large and flavorful and they were added so liberally there was beet in every bite.
Villarreal uses local meats and organic vegetables, when in season. The barbacoa (shredded beef, $12 plate) was my favorite taco, the beef ample and perfectly seasoned. The picadillo ($12 plate) is another great choice, also expertly seasoned. The chorizo ($12 plate) was ground to a similar size.
I was mildly disappointed with the puerco (spicy pork, $12 plate), served in big chunks, because it wasn't the least bit spicy. The tinga (shredded chicken, $12 plate) had much more heat, which I didn't expect. The pato (duck adobo, $13, plate) was a nice, less common option.
The vegetable tacos were similarly well seasoned, and I liked how both the coliflor (roasted cauliflower, $11 plate) and the broccoli adobo ($11 plate) had roasted red and green bell peppers. The hongo (portabello, $11 plate) had a sameness that made it less enjoyable.
The extras are equally diverse. Besides queso fresco and goat cheese as add-ons, there's also vegan cheese. Those who like a pleasant burn shouldn't miss the reaper cheese made with reaper chili peppers.
The guacamole side has tomato, cilantro and a perfect kick. It came with a generous helping of gently-seasoned El Rey chips.
Migrants' free salsa bar features 10 interesting salsas. Standouts are a spicy mango habanero; a chunky salsa verde de aguacate with avocado; salsa Azteca, thick with beans, corn, cilantro and poblano peppers; and a pico verde with lots of white onion, green onion, tomatillo and cilantro.
The restaurant makes a fine melon agua fresca ($2.50), but skip the thick, overly creamy horchata ($2.50).
Villarreal has worked magic, leaving the former Silver Mine Sub's green booths and marble-like tables. He painted the light fixtures that hang over the booths an attractive turquoise. A sign near the entrance reads: "MIGRANTS amazing food for hardworking people."
Even the brown-rimmed yellow plates are noteworthy. They look ceramic, but are actually a thick, shatterproof plastic.
Villarreal's restaurant pays homage to his upbringing as a migrant farm worker, traveling seasonally between Crystal City, Texas, and Wisconsin.
"We had to have something quick," he said. "And so my mom would always pack me with my tacos and I'd work in the fields."
Villareal's goal with Migrants is to get customers through the line in 5 minutes. He said many of his customers come from the offices upstairs in the Arbor Gate Development.
Who wouldn't want a place like Migrants in close proximity? Hardworking or not, those lucky folks are guaranteed a fast, healthy and happy lunch.
