Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Union Corners Brewery

Location: 2438 Winnebago St.

Phone: 608-709-1406

Website: unioncornersbrewery.com

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight. (Closes early if slow.)

Prices: Appetizers $5 to $16, burgers and other sandwiches $11 to $13.50, salads $6 to $14, desserts $4 and $7.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: More than 50 percent of menu is GF. Dedicated GF fryer

Vegetarian offerings: Many. Vegan items are noted on the menu

Kids menu: Yes, but not posted

Reservations: Private event room can be reserved

Parking: Spaces out front. Don't park in UW Health lot

Service: Great

Bottom line: Food trumps beer, at least so far, at new East Side brewery, taproom and restaurant.