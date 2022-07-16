Meet the Reddit user behind those posts reviewing Italian beef sandwiches in Madison

Anyone who is a frequent visitor to the Madison subreddit might be following with bated breath the recent posts of a user with a mission: Review every Italian beef sandwich in Madison.

The user, known as Bombznin, has so far reviewed 19 different Italian beef sandwiches. The popular posts are often coupled with pun-loving captions, most recently: "My country tis of meat, sweet land of drippy beef."

But like most Redditors, Bombznin has been anonymous in his culinary quest — until now.

Madisonian Nils Irland has been surprised by not just the online enjoyment of his reviews, but the sheer extent of Italian beef options in the city. He estimates that there are around 30 sandwiches in need of assessment.

An IT manager for UW-Madison's Laboratory of Genetics, the 39-year-old has tried to channel his online hobby toward a good cause, too. He and local attorney Zeshan Usman have donated about $600 to causes around Madison since the Italian beef reviews kicked off.

The State Journal met with Irland at Falbo Bros Pizzeria on Park Street to ask the hard-hitting questions: Is meat or bread more likely to make or break a sandwich? What are his favorite spots so far? And just how important is au jus?

How did you start doing these Italian beef reviews?

It started as many things on the internet do, where I posted my opinion, and many people told me I was wrong. There was a new place called Stadium Takeout that's over by the stadium, and I walked over there and got Italian beef from them. I figured I'll take a picture of this, put it on Reddit, kind of doing, "Hey, go here instead of going to Portillo's. Here's a local place. Buy their food." Then a bunch of people said, "If you want a good sandwich, go here and here." I thought, why not? Italian beefs aren't my favorite sandwiches. They're good. I like them. I honestly had no idea who sold them in town.

So you were surprised by how many spots there were?

I'm up to 19, and then there's at least eight or 10 more to go. One guy, the last time I posted, had 10 other places that also sell Italian beef, like Pancake House. Who would know that unless you've been there looking for Italian beefs? I think the grand total is going to be around 30.

So you order an Italian beef — how do you approach reviewing it?

I've had to standardize it as Italian beef, hot peppers, wet or dipped, depending on the place. But no other special instructions. That way they're all like what you would get if you just ordered an Italian beef normally. I have a couple big bites, see what it tastes like, and then eat smaller bits of it to see what stands out.

What have been your favorite spots so far?

Stadium Takeout is probably actually my favorite. Although, I think I want to rerate them at some point. When I originally did it, I wasn't rating any of them. Theirs is a good balance of everything. Their meat is good. Their au jus is good. That's the big thing I find. A lot of people have jus, and it's totally fine. It's probably the cheapest ingredient. It's just salty beef water. You can make it yourself. But most people's jus is just barely salty water, so it doesn't really like add much. But it can make a difference.

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse is really good. Their meat was incredible — the rest of the sandwich was totally fine — but that alone made it worth eating. Alimentari is second best. Alimentari's sandwich is like that thick of meat, it's like a jaw buster.

The places that all have been really horrible are the places that have bad beef. Something was like fundamentally wrong with the beef.

Do you plan to move on to reviewing other food?

People seem to really like this. I had no idea this was going to be something people would be like glued to. I met up with two people from Reddit to go get Italian beefs. People routinely say, "Thank you for doing these posts." They genuinely like it.

This lawyer Zeshan Usman, he reached out to me around the fifth or sixth review and asked if I wanted to do a sponsorship with him. His idea was to pay me to do sandwiches then make a donation. I thought about it for a while and I just thought: Why don't we just stick to the part where we donate something? We're not rich, but I don't need to be paid to eat sandwiches. I'd rather put more money towards a good cause. We've donated something like $600 to various causes all local to Madison. We want to try and keep that going. I've donated a couple times. He's donated four times at this point. It's a fun way to raise a little awareness.

The beef posts actually served a purpose, too. Stadium is so close to my apartment I go there a few times a month. I told them the last time I was there that I was the guy reviewing Italian beefs online, and they were like, "You're that guy!" They said a bunch of people come in that said they saw the reviews and wanted to try the sandwich.