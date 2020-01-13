You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mad Shawarma Mediterranean restaurant closes after a year
top story alert
RESTAURANT REVIEW

Mad Shawarma Mediterranean restaurant closes after a year

Mad Shawarma exterior

Mad Shawarma was in the former Lola's Cafe on Junction Road in a strip mall with lots of other restaurants.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Mad Shawarma, a casual Mediterranean restaurant on Madison's Far West Side, has closed after a year.

Mohammad Kalboneh said he had trouble finding employees who knew about Mediterranean food. He said he had plans to expand the menu and open a second location, but had to abandon them.

"We're sad it had to be like that," Kalboneh said. "We'll see how the future plays out, maybe we'll try again."

Kalboneh opened Mad Shawarma at 610 Junction Road in September 2018 because he saw a need for a Madison restaurant focused on shawarma.

Chinese hand-pulled noodle shop taking the place of Crandall's

So with no restaurant experience, but with the help of family and friends, Kalboneh took it upon himself to serve the Mediterranean meat wrapped in pita or in traditional flatbread, saj bread, made by his mother.

Similar to gyros, shawarma is chicken or beef and lamb cooked on a vertical rotisserie, where it spins before getting shaved off.

Kalboneh, 36, who's Palestinian, moved to Madison in 2004. He works by day as a software engineer.

Plow restaurant in Cambridge closing Saturday to 'reboot'

Before Mad Shawarma, the location was home to Lola's Cafe.

+40 The fab 40: Madison restaurants where we love to eat

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics