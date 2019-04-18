Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Senor Machetes Mexican Grill

Location: 121 E. Main St.

Phone: 608-665-3031

Website: smachetes1975.wixsite.com/senormachetes (temporary)

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $6 to $11, tacos $2.50 and $3, burritos $7 and $8, quesadillas $7 and $7.50, tamales $2.50, machetes $6.99 to $13.99, salads $8 to $9, entrées $7.50 to $14, desserts $4 and $5.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Many items, and others can be made GF

Vegetarian offerings: Many options. Plus, most menu items can be made vegetarian

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking, nearby ramp

Service: Good

Bottom line: This inviting restaurant off the Square is introducing Madisonians to the pleasures of the machete.