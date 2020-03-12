Lorraine's is breath of fresh air for Monroe Street

On a return evening visit, I made that mistake, dousing the rice and beans that came with Lorraine’s shrimp ($13 dinner price) with the “HOT” sauce. I only noticed the all-caps label after the dousing.

The 11 medium-sized Texas gulf shrimp were perfectly cooked, and the dark, rich, cream sauce, made with thyme and cloves, was amazing. I was able to stretch it to cover a small portion of the rice, but wished for more.

Back to that cod lunch: What made it was that same wonderful shrimp sauce. A subtle amount of sauce came on top of two square pieces of moist, flaky fish that were even more lightly breaded than the chicken.

With Lorraine’s, Kopp said many NOTO regulars were concerned about losing the old Friday cod special with its pecan meuniere sauce. The new dish came about when Kopp and his night manager were making themselves lunch and used the shrimp sauce on the cod and really liked it.

Both sauces rely heavily on butter. “Anyone who enjoyed the old sauce would be into this,” Kopp said.

I wish I had been more into “Armando’s Especial,” but, while the slow-cooked pork in a red chili sauce ($12 as a dinner special) was good, it didn’t have the same wow factor as the shrimp and jerk plates.