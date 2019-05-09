Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Little Tibet

Location: 827 E. Johnson St.

Phone: 608-630-8232

Website: See Facebook

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $5 to $7, momos $8 and $9, soup $9 to $11, entrées $12 to $15.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Ramp in back. Stairs in front.

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: A few GF items

Vegetarian offerings: Some, but more coming within five months

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking only

Service: Good

Bottom line: This new restaurant adds interest to East Johnson Street.