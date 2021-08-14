Lay's phones it in with Cool Ranch Doritos and Funyuns flavors

Nearly every year, Lay’s releases new limited-edition flavors to spice up the summer. Remember Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Remix? New England Lobster Roll? Giordano’s Deep Dish Pizza?
It’s OK if you don’t remember. It’s not your job to eat these chips.
But this year, like the rest of us, Lay’s did the bare minimum and called it a day. This summer’s new limited-edition flavors are swiped from other chips.
There’s the Wavy Funyuns potato chips and the regular Lay’s Cool Ranch Doritos flavor, both of which I picked up at Target recently. Apparently there is also a Lay’s Cheetos Cheese flavor, but I have not yet been able to track it down. I have some idea what it’s going to taste like, though. A Cheeto.
I imagine that whoever was in charge of this summer’s limited-edition flavor didn’t get back into the office until May like many of us, suddenly realized their deadline was imminent, and panicked. I imagine them running through the halls at Frito-Lay, desperately swiping flavor packets from the Doritos and Cheetos divisions like that kid in school who tried to crib your answers during the pop quiz.
It’s been a while since I had a Funyun, but the Lay's Wavy Funyun seemed like a mild version of the intense onion-y flavor I recall from the simulated onion rings. Maybe these are more Amusingyuns? In any case, its mild flavor and thick, wavy contours would make a good chip to pair with a dip.
The Cool Ranch Doritos Lay’s, meanwhile, pack all the multicolored flavor dust of their triangular cousins. It’s a little strange to encounter that flavor combination on a fragile potato chip rather than a robust tortilla chip, but not off-putting.
Honestly, it’s a little boring to write about familiar flavors that have been transported onto a different chip profile. Luckily, Lay’s also introduced a couple of new spicy-sweet flavors for the summer, Chile Mango and Jerk Chicken. Neither are as particularly wild as, say, Lobster Roll, but they bring a welcome heat to summer snacking, with more complex flavors than the frontal assault of, say, a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto.
So expect a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Cheese flavored Lay’s chip in summer of 2022, probably?
