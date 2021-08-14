Lay's phones it in with Cool Ranch Doritos and Funyuns flavors

I imagine that whoever was in charge of this summer’s limited-edition flavor didn’t get back into the office until May like many of us, suddenly realized their deadline was imminent, and panicked. I imagine them running through the halls at Frito-Lay, desperately swiping flavor packets from the Doritos and Cheetos divisions like that kid in school who tried to crib your answers during the pop quiz.

It’s been a while since I had a Funyun, but the Lay's Wavy Funyun seemed like a mild version of the intense onion-y flavor I recall from the simulated onion rings. Maybe these are more Amusingyuns? In any case, its mild flavor and thick, wavy contours would make a good chip to pair with a dip.

The Cool Ranch Doritos Lay’s, meanwhile, pack all the multicolored flavor dust of their triangular cousins. It’s a little strange to encounter that flavor combination on a fragile potato chip rather than a robust tortilla chip, but not off-putting.