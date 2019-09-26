Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: La Hacienda

Location: 515 S. Park St.

Phone: 608-255-8227

Website: lahaciendafinemexicanfood.com

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Prices: Appetizers $6 to $10, soup $8 to $12, entrées $9 to $40, breakfast $7 to $8, kids $5.25.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer, wine and margaritas

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: Most everything can be made vegetarian

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Lot on property

Service: Mixed

Bottom line: One of Madison's oldest Mexican restaurants proves to be as good as ever.