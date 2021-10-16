Jenifer St. Market scares up national attention with candy corn brats

“We just tried to do something fun, and we went with the candy corn,” Strassman said. “The sweetness of the beer, we though it would pair well with the sweetness of the candy.”

In their uncooked form, seeing the little yellow-and-orange candies tucked under the sausage casing is not a great look, provoking a “Call your dermatologist immediately” sort of reaction. But after Strassman and assistant manager Wil Hetzel put them on the grill, the candy dissolved, leaving pockets of red dye in an otherwise delicious-looking brat.

When I asked whether the brats should be served traditionally, on a bun with mustard and onions, Strassman waved me off. “I wouldn’t recommend that,” he said. “Maybe with syrup? Or as an hors d’ouevre.”