Jenifer St. Market scares up national attention with candy corn brats

When it comes to candy corn, my position is best expressed via the Dr. Seuss classic “Green Eggs and Ham”:
I do not like them in a house
I do not like them with a mouse
I do not like them in a cookie
I do not like them with a Wookiee
I do not like them as turkey dinner
I do not think that is a winner!
I do not like them as a brunch
I do not like them at all to munch
I do not like them, no I don’t
I will not eat them, no I won’t!
And then this week, Jenifer Street Market took the role of Sam-I-Am:
Would you eat them in a brat?
Eat them, eat them, in our parking lot!
Lately the east side grocery store got national attention from the likes of CNN and “The Today Show” for their “Spook-toberfest” brats, which are cooked in Lake Louie Oktoberfest beer and — you guessed it — dotted with candy corn. “Internet users baffled by meat shop’s Halloween offering,” blared a CNN headline. Not exactly a ringing endorsement.
Yet when Jenifer Street Market and Lake Louie announced a cookout Thursday in the store’s parking lot at 2038 Jenifer St., I just had to try some! It's my job. I had to.
Jenifer Street Market meat manager Justin Strassman said that for years, Lake Louie has donated some of its Oktoberfest beer to the store to use in boiling its brats. Strassman decided to do something a little special this year to honor both Oktoberfest and Halloween in one sausage, which sells for $4.99 a pound.
“We just tried to do something fun, and we went with the candy corn,” Strassman said. “The sweetness of the beer, we though it would pair well with the sweetness of the candy.”
In their uncooked form, seeing the little yellow-and-orange candies tucked under the sausage casing is not a great look, provoking a “Call your dermatologist immediately” sort of reaction. But after Strassman and assistant manager Wil Hetzel put them on the grill, the candy dissolved, leaving pockets of red dye in an otherwise delicious-looking brat.
When I asked whether the brats should be served traditionally, on a bun with mustard and onions, Strassman waved me off. “I wouldn’t recommend that,” he said. “Maybe with syrup? Or as an hors d’ouevre.”
Strassman served them as appetizers, in little brat medallions, with pretzel sticks as skewers. I’ve had sweet brats, such as ones studded with blueberries. In this case, the pockets were just intense little sugar bombs, because that’s what they are! They’re liquified candy corn! Unlike the Curderburger, a genuinely good burger that’s also a viral sensation, the Spook-toberfest brats are in it for the clicks.
In other words: This is not for me, though I’m curious if the candy corn aficionados I know will be more amenable. Strassman is already mulling ideas for outdoing the candy corn brats next Halloween.
“I’ve been wanting to try a Skittles brat for a long time,” he said. “After this, why not try it?”
