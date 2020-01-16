If you liked Burgrito's, you'll love Conrad's

I liked the Burgrito more than I expected, and the same goes for Conrad's wraps. But both concepts are clearly geared toward 18- to 29-year-old males.

Yet, in Wisconsin, something called a Hangover Helper could appeal to a wider audience. This wrap ($7.50) had scrambled eggs, "double sausage," American cheese, mayo -- and, of course, lots of tots.

You wouldn't want to make a habit out of this breakfast wrap, which is served all day, but it was the best, and the healthiest, of the three Conrad's wraps we had, since eggs are arguably better for you than the ingredients in the "Dweeb" or the "Best One."

The Dweeb ($9.50), which White said is the store's most popular, is one of four specialty wraps. Besides tater tots, it had chicken tenders, small pieces of bacon, shredded cheddar, and mac and cheese bites.

"It's got a lot going on, but it all blends together very well," White said.

Or, as my friend put it, "it's a whole lot of bad things in one."

And I was already regretting it. Since the Best One ($8.50) also had tots, I realized I should've studied the menu better to seek out one tot-less wrap to avoid sameness. The Best One at least featured chicken that was grilled and not battered and deep fried.