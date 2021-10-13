How the Culver's CurderBurger went from prank to gooey reality

One thing Adkins was adamant about was that he didn’t just want to reproduce the Photoshopped photo in the April Fool’s Day prank. He wanted to make a legitimate CurderBurger that would taste good and stand on its own merits.

“This isn’t going to just be a media stunt, or throw something together for the engagement opportunities,” Adkins said. “Everything we do always has to deliver on the quality, and the spoken and unspoken promises that we make to each of our guests. If it wasn’t going to just knock it out of the park, I don’t think this ever would have seen the light of day.”

The result, selling for a suggested price of $5.79, essentially takes a Culver’s Deluxe burger (minus the slice of cheese, obviously) and adds what Adkins has dubbed a “cheese crown” on top of the patty. About the same size and shape as the beef, the cheese crown is essentially a giant saucer-sized cheese curd, filled with a mix of yellow and white cheese.

Besides resembling the big cheese curd in the April Fool’s Day prank, the cheese crown solves the problem that comes when trying to put cheese curds on a burger — how to keep the curds from tumbling out into your lap.