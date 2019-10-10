Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: The Audrey in the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace

Location: 9 E. Wilson St.

Phone: 608-255-0165

Website: theaudreykitchenandbar.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 6:30 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $6 to $25, sandwiches $12 to $15, salads $8 to $20, entrées $16 to $42, dessert $8, breakfast $8 to $12, sides $1.50 to $7.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Upon request, rolls and bread

Vegetarian offerings: A handful, can accommodate

Kids menu: No, can accommodate

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Self park or valet

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: The Audrey is a sleeper hit for lunch or dinner in Downtown Madison.