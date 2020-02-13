Have no interest in shave ice? Try Icki Sticki and you will

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Icki Sticki

Location: 103 S. Main St, Verona

Phone: 608-640-7470

Website: ickisticki.com

Hours: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices: bakery $1.50 to $4, shave ice $4 and $5, quiche $8.25, smoothies $5.50 and $5.95.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Some GF cookies, muffins and ice cream. Can ask for GF quiche, too.

Vegetarian offerings: Several vegetarian quiches

Parking: Parking spots behind the building

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: The Verona cafe makes amazing Hawaiian shave ice and so much more.