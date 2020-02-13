Have no interest in shave ice? Try Icki Sticki and you will

VERONA -- It's hard to take a place called Icki Sticki seriously, but you should, because the Verona shave ice/ice cream/coffee shop delivers not only on these three main components, but also offers delicious homemade quiche.
The roomy location, on Verona's Main Street, opened next to a Mobil gas station in August, about eight months after the original Icki Sticki debuted in Mount Horeb.
Jessica Jackson, who owns the businesses with her husband, Daniel, said people thought they were crazy to open their Mount Horeb ice cream shop in January 2019.
"We knew it would be slower, and we wanted to make sure we knew what we were doing," she said. "We've been welcomed with open arms."
The Jacksons, who have 4- and 2 1/2-year old daughters, and a third due in July, took the name from the song "Icky Sticky Bubble Gum" by Madison children's musician David Landau. Their older daughter, Blaire, knew the song from her Montessori preschool, and every time she got her hands dirty, she'd exclaim, "icky sticky."
Jessica Jackson said they started spelling the business' name with i's instead of y's for website domain name reasons.
As a stay-at-home mom, Jackson, who sits on the Mount Horeb Village Board, wanted a place to go for coffee late in the afternoons when her daughters woke up from their naps. "Everything was shut down," she said about the town, 14 miles west of Madison.
I was first drawn to the Verona Icki Sticki after learning about its deep-dish quiches, and I found them to be thick, filling, round pies full of great ingredients. Then, during a second visit, I tried the shave ice and now I'm hooked.
It wasn't as sweet as I'd feared, and had a much better texture than I'd imagined. The ice was in granules instead of flakes or chips and not as hard as the ice you typically find in a snow cone.
"It melts in your mouth," Jackson said, adding that they freeze their ice in a special way. Their syrups are made from concentrates that come from Hawaii.
The Jacksons went to Hawaii a couple months before opening the Mount Horeb location. The trip was part research, part vacation. They visited a bunch of shave ice stores and then experimented at home with a commercial machine to get the taste right.
At Icki Sticki, customers choose a size ($4 or $5) and up to three flavors. Add-ons -- condensed milk, azuki bean paste, shredded coconut and ice cream -- are available at an additional cost. Azuki, or adzuki beans, are Asian red mung beans. In Hawaii, shave ice is often topped with condensed milk, and called a "snow cap," Jackson said.
Icki Sticki has 32 flavors of shave ice and the Jacksons are careful not to call it "shaved ice" because in Hawaii it's always "shave ice."
I chose a combination of daiquiri, wedding cake and strawberry and it turned out amazingly well. It came with a spoon and a straw in a cup that resembled a flower.
The shop also offers 36 flavors of Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, along with build-your-own Belgian waffles and bakery, some made in-house and some from local bakeries. I can recommend the big, thick, chocolate chip cookie ($2), made at Icki Sticki, and packed with chips, and the chocolate farmhouse muffin ($3.50), from a Madison bakery, with baby chocolate chips and a hint of cream cheese.
Coffee, by JBC Coffee Roasters (12 ounces for $2.40), was strong. The shop also offers all manner of espresso drinks.
Quiches were the only savory option Icki Sticki served when I visited, and there are always four varieties. Jackson, who was working the counter, told me the tomato basil was her favorite and had just come out of the oven.
The tomato basil has become my favorite, too, and featured a particularly sweet cherry tomato on top. The two others I've had since, the ham-Swiss-cauliflower and mushroom and spinach, were good, but not as exceptional.
The decadently rich quiches ($8.25) are browned on top and have a flaky crust. They're served with a wooden fork and knife.
Jackson, a former kindergarten teacher and technical college finance director, said they've recently bought a panini press and are about to add inexpensive sandwiches, convenient for students at the nearby high school.
Everything Icki Sticki does, it does well, and that goes for the tropical smoothie ($5.50) with mango, pineapple and coconut milk. It was made with frozen fruit, not syrups, and wasn't overly sweet.
Before opening the stores, Daniel Jackson worked in IT and traveled a lot for his job. Having the kid-friendly business allows for more family time.
Jessica Jackson said her husband did all of the remodeling work on both shops himself. He found a set of tables at an auction and refurbished them. For the Verona shop, he did a cool inlay of Icki Sticki's logo. The sturdy chairs, meanwhile, are from Portage High School.
The shop has a large kids area, and stocks board games plus a checkers set on a rug that fits the table perfectly. Jackson said she loves seeing high school students and families come in and play games, instead of being on their phones.
It's amusing that Icki Sticki in Verona is next to a pet groomer called Goochi Poochi.
People in that corner of Verona are having entirely too much fun.
