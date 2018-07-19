Friday night is the best time to visit David’s Jamaican Cuisine on Monona Drive because it’s the one night each week the restaurant serves its delicious, generous buffet with many of the hits from the regular menu.
The restaurant also offers a lunch buffet Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $10.24. The Friday dinner buffet runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is well worth its $13.99 price.
On Friday nights, and during the weekday buffet lunches, customers aren’t able to order off the menu, unless the food is for take-out.
I had my heart set on the pineapple tofu, one of my favorite dishes anywhere (normally $11.95), and mango tofu — every bit as good — happened to be on the buffet that night.
And the place was hopping. There was a large party of 10 and many other customers, most arriving at the same time, which created a long line. Luckily there wasn’t a run on the mango tofu.
My dining partner, who lives nearby, was surprised to see it so crowded because he said he never sees more than one or two cars in the lot. “It’s a ghost town when I drive by,” he said.
Pauline Blake, who owns the restaurant with her husband, David Blake, said business can be slow, but then they’ll get a big crowd.
“People come and go normally, but you have nights when they’ve got you on your toes,” she said.
The entire menu isn’t on the buffet, even if it looks that way, and the buffet often has items that aren’t on the menu, Pauline said.
The buffet is one I could return to again and again because it’s hard to get to try even half of the dishes, particularly if, like me, you take a big helping of the mango tofu.
The curry dish is slightly spicy with big chunks of marinated and fried tofu, shredded cabbage, and a hint of carrot and broccoli. It was one of two vegetarian dishes that night. The same vegetables steamed and stir-fried were also delicious, cut decoratively and painstakingly with a mandolin, which perfectly julienned the vegetables. The buffet also has a salad bar.
The mango chicken was a can’t-miss dish, too, featuring choice pieces of chicken breast with a thick, powerful mango sauce.
Another strong suit was the jerk pork: a mound of smoked pulled pork with an excellent jerk seasoning. Even something as simple as potato salad is done well by the Blakes, who split the cooking and all other duties, Pauline said. They cook their potatoes super soft and give the mayonnaise a hint of sweetness.
The potato salad went well with the breaded catfish — it was Friday after all. The moist, flavorful fish had a light cornmeal and flour batter that wasn’t at all greasy. Country-style catfish was also an option for those trying to avoid fried food and it, too, was exceptional with its light, delicate sauce.
The BBQ ribs had a great, sparingly applied homemade sauce David makes, but the one I ate was too fatty.
Another disappointment were the fried plantains. Get them while they’re hot. They lose their appeal at room temperature.
I had to try Jamaica’s national dish, ackee and codfish, also known as ackee and saltfish. Ackee is the country’s national fruit, but it doesn’t taste like much. You probably have to grow up eating it to appreciate it. Ackee is in the lychee family and looks something like scrambled eggs when cooked. Tomatoes, onions and fishy-tasting cod didn’t complement the fruit, which Pauline said they buy at Midway Asian Foods.
For dessert, I took a piece of dense banana cake, but after one bite realized I should have gone with the sweet potato cake instead. Next time I’ll know.
The Blakes recently moved the restaurant just a few buildings up the street and reopened in mid-May.
They did so without fanfare or even a note on the door of the old place, so many customers assumed David’s had closed.
Pauline said they instead told regular customers directly and tried to get the word out on social media.
The original location, which the Blakes started in 2002, was once a Taco Bell. The new location was originally built as a Burger King, but was most recently Las Islas Del Mar, a Mexican seafood restaurant.
Pauline said she’s been happy with the new spot.
“There’s a lot more space in here. The kitchen is bigger. The dining room is bigger, and we have a lot more parking.”
The Blakes, who are from Montego Bay, Jamaica, have added Jamaican color to the room. Curtains sport the yellow-black-and-green colors of the Jamaican flag, and wine bottles on the tables, painted in a Rastafari green-yellow-red, hold artificial flowers. Bob Marley makes a couple of appearances on the walls in the dining room and bar area.
After 16 years, David’s Jamaican has earned its reputation for great food. It deserves to draw big crowds day and night. Let’s keep the Blakes on their toes.