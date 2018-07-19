Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: David's Jamaican Cuisine

Location: 5696 Monona Drive

Phone: 608-222-8109

Website: See Facebook page

Hours: Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Buffet prices: $10.24 for weekday lunches, $13.99 on Friday nights

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: Some, just ask

Vegetarian offerings: Three on the regular menu, usually two on buffet

Kids menu: No

Reservations: No, only for large groups

Parking: Parking lot

Service: Mixed

Bottom line: The buffet at David's Jamaican is the best way to sample much of its excellent menu.