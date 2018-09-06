Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Guimo's Mexican Restaurant

Location: 126 N. Bristol Lane, Sun Prairie

Phone: 608-318-2895

Website: guimosmexicanrestaurant.com

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $3 to $10.50, breakfasts $7.50 to $9.99, tacos $2.50 to $3.50, burritos $8.50 to $10.99, tortas $8.99 and $11.50, entrées $9.50 to $14.50.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: No, but will help with wheelchairs

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Most of menu is GF or can be made GF, except for tortas and burritos

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: Yes

Parking: Parking lot plus street spots

Service: Good

Bottom line: Guimo's is a decent Mexican restaurant with excellent shrimp tacos.