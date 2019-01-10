Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Beef Butter BBQ

Location: 3001 N. Sherman Ave.

Phone: 608-640-5000

Website: beefbutterbbq.com

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In summertime, it will be open daily

Prices: Meals are $7.95 to $19.95, including two sides

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer, wine, mixed drinks

Gluten-free: Everything is GF except mac and cheese and bread

Vegetarian offerings: Only some sides

Kids menu: No, but many kids enjoy the pulled pork, the owner said

Reservations: Only for parties of six or more

Parking: Large lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: This new barbecue joint can compete with the best of them.