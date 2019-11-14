Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Surya Cafe, Madison

Location: 3241 Garver Green, suite 250

Phone: 608-709-7476

Website: surya-cafe.com

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m to 8 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Wednesday

Prices: All day breakfast $8.50 to $13.50, toast $7.50, small plates $5.50 to $15.50, salads $13, sandwiches $13.50, soup $3.50 to $12.50, entrées $13 to $14.50.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Entire menu

Vegetarian offerings: Everything is vegan

Kids menu: Working on it

Reservations: Yes, but not when there are special events

Parking: Large lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Not everything is a slam dunk, but eating healthy is its own reward.