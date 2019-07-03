Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: FreshFin Poké

Location: The James Building, 502 University Ave.

Phone: 608-665-3683

Website: freshfinpoke.com

Summer hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: Poke bowls $7.95 to $14.95, sides $1.45 to $4.95, acai cup $3.95

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Lots of beverage choices, but no alcohol

Gluten-free: Many options are marked on the menu

Vegetarian offerings: Many, plus vegan options

Kids menu: No, but can accommodate with kid-sized bowls

Parking: Street parking, nearby ramp

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: It's hard to beat the campus-area poké restaurant for taste, health, service and style.