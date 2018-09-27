Diner's Scorecard

Restaurant: Ancora Coffee

Location: 107 King St.

Phone: 608-255-0285

Website: ancoracafes.com

Hours: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (kitchen closes at 4 p.m.), Saturday 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (kitchen closes at 3 p.m.), Sunday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 3 p.m.)

Prices: Brunch entrees $9 to $14; sandwiches $8 to $11; soup $3 and $5; salads $9 and $10; kids $4 to $6.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Three different wines in rotation, bottled beer, cider and a handful of breakfast cocktails

Gluten-free: GF menu items are noted on the menu. GF bread available for an extra $1

Vegetarian offerings: A number of vegetarian items as well as vegan items, which are noted

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Street parking and nearby ramp

Service: Very good

Bottom line: The new King Street Ancora is remarkable in every way, from its food to its coffee to its relaxing atmosphere.