Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Forage Kitchen

Location: 715 Hilldale Way

Phone: 608-819-6223

Website: foragemadison.com

Hours: Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices: Shareables/sides $5 each, 2 for $8, 3 for $12; soup $3; signature salads $7.50 to $13.50; grain bowls $7.50 to $14; cold-pressed juices $6.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer and wine on tap

Gluten-free: Almost everything is GF

Vegetarian offerings: Extensive. Almost everything starts out vegetarian

Kids menu: Yes

Parking: Free parking ramp, lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: With its new Hilldale location, Forage seems even fresher, healthier.