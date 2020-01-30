Doc's Smokehouse does best by its meats, cooked 'low and slow'

The ribs, meanwhile, were not the fall-off-the-bone kind. The meat held firm to the bone and with their impressive tangy, gritty dry rub, didn't need sauce. Atkinson said they're St. Louis-cut spare ribs, not baby back ribs. These kind have more fat, and are supposed to be more flavorful because of it. Still, I prefer my ribs with a higher meat to fat ratio.

We were less enamored with the sides. The 'bama beans were a rotating special our waiter recommended. They had an unappealing refried bean-color and texture, the same color as their main two ingredients, beige pulled pork and white beans, which both blended in. They were pleasantly spicy, but lacking flavor.

The dark-colored brisket chili, meanwhile, had too much flavor -- from chili powder, cumin and paprika. It had plenty of meat, stewed tomatoes and celery, but, while the beans were heavy and filling, the chili was thin.

The plate came with zesty pickle slices and two pieces of white sandwich bread.

All three desserts ($4) sounded good: peanut butter pie, Oreo pie and carrot cake. We went with the first one, and I was glad it came unadorned with whipped cream. The wide slice was creamy and rich, with a mellow peanut-butter flavor. The thin graham cracker crust worked perfectly.