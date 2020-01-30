Doc's Smokehouse does best by its meats, cooked 'low and slow'

Barbecue restaurants have had mixed results in Madison. In recent years, BBQ lovers have seen the unfortunate demise of quality places like Double S, That BBQ Joint, Pickle Jar and Brickhouse BBQ.
That track record wasn't a deterrent for a mini-chain based in Indiana that opened a Doc's Smokehouse at West Towne Mall, where Granite City used to be.
It opened Dec. 16 and is the fourth Doc's after Dyer, Indiana; Milwaukee; and Mokena, Illinois. The Indiana and Illinois locations are both in Chicago suburbs.
A friend and I visited on the snowiest night of the year, and were surprised to find the restaurant about a quarter full, with most of its nine bar seats occupied during happy hour.
Our experience was mostly positive, from the appetizers, and the meats, to the service and dessert.
From a health perspective, I could've done without the enormous plate of Redneck Fries ($13) my companion talked me into. The fries could have been hotter, but the other elements worked: the mild cheddar cheese sauce, chunks of brisket, drizzle of Doc's house barbecue sauce and the sliced jalapenos. It was decadent, but delicious.
The more modest smoked onion dip ($6) was hard to knock. The thick dip had a deep smokiness with cooked onions providing flavor and texture. The accompanying house-made potato chips were substantial and crisp.
My companion and I shared a three-meat plate ($24) with pulled pork, brisket and chicken. Our knowledgeable and chatty waiter pointed out that Doc's will add two ribs to any of the plates for $3, so we ordered them.
Turkey and Usinger's sausage are the other meats available. Plates come with a choice of two of the nine sides, or 10 if there's a side of the day.
Our server asked if we wanted lean or fatty brisket, and even the lean brisket we ordered had some fat. But it was easy to cut off, and the resulting meat was tender and flavorful.
Brian Atkinson, the company's vice president of operations, said the brisket is cooked below 250 degrees for 12 to 14 hours.
Parts of it were dry, but that's where Doc's five sauces came in. We had fun trying them all.
The squeeze bottles sit next to a roll of paper towels on each table. The three traditional sauces: sweet, tangy and spicy, were all excellent and easy to mix with the Carolina vinegar or the Alabama white sauce with its horseradish bite.
The pulled pork was lean and unencumbered by sauce. I was glad to add small amounts of my own. The half chicken was sliced in half horizontally and extremely moist beneath its crisp, but not-fried skin. Atkinson said it's soaked in a sweet-tea brine for 72 hours. We knew there was something special about it.
The ribs, meanwhile, were not the fall-off-the-bone kind. The meat held firm to the bone and with their impressive tangy, gritty dry rub, didn't need sauce. Atkinson said they're St. Louis-cut spare ribs, not baby back ribs. These kind have more fat, and are supposed to be more flavorful because of it. Still, I prefer my ribs with a higher meat to fat ratio.
We were less enamored with the sides. The 'bama beans were a rotating special our waiter recommended. They had an unappealing refried bean-color and texture, the same color as their main two ingredients, beige pulled pork and white beans, which both blended in. They were pleasantly spicy, but lacking flavor.
The dark-colored brisket chili, meanwhile, had too much flavor -- from chili powder, cumin and paprika. It had plenty of meat, stewed tomatoes and celery, but, while the beans were heavy and filling, the chili was thin.
The plate came with zesty pickle slices and two pieces of white sandwich bread.
All three desserts ($4) sounded good: peanut butter pie, Oreo pie and carrot cake. We went with the first one, and I was glad it came unadorned with whipped cream. The wide slice was creamy and rich, with a mellow peanut-butter flavor. The thin graham cracker crust worked perfectly.
Doc's has 60 tap beers and more than 160 bourbons and other whiskeys. I enjoyed my tapped Old Fashioned ($7), mixed and kegged in-house, and made with Korbel brandy. It's a smart move for Doc's to mix up cocktails in advance and tap them. The other two cocktails available this way were a smokey grapefruit margarita and a Moscow mule.
Inside and out, Doc's keeps a low-profile. Blues music was piped outdoors as we entered. Although Steve Ray Vaughan and the like never let up during our meal, the small framed concert posters in our corner were mostly rock n' roll: Led Zeppelin, the Grateful Dead, the Talking Heads. More dramatic were images of guitars along one wall.
Doc's has the requisite TVs, especially over the bar, which is tucked away and not a focal point. What catches the eye from across the room are the shelves of whiskey bottles that become a decorative element.
The main dining room feels wide open, since there are no booths, just wooden tables and longer wooden tables. Another room, curtained-off on the other side of the hostess stand, was not in use the night we visited.
Most importantly, Doc's does best by its meats, which our server said are cooked "low and slow." Atkinson backed that up. "It's kind of what it takes," he said. "It's the barbecue mantra."
For burgers: Dotty Dumpling's Dowry
For burgers: Graze
For burgers: Harmony Bar
For burgers: The Nitty Gritty
For burgers: The Plaza Tavern
For Italian: Cento
For Italian: Fraboni's Italian Specialties and Delicatessen
For Italian: Lombardino's
For Italian: Paisan's
For Italian: Salvatore's Tomato Pies
For Mexican: Canteen
For Mexican: Gloria's
For Mexican: La Hacienda
For Mexican: Taqueria Guadalajara
For Mexican: Tex Tubb's Taco Palace
For kid-friendly fare: Ian's Pizza
For kid-friendly food: Pat O'Malley's Jet Room
For kid-friendly fare: Pizza Brutta
For kid-friendly fare: Yola's Cafe
For kid-friendly fare: Zuzu Cafe
For supper-club fare: The Old Fashioned
Supper club fare: Avenue Club
For supper club fare: Kavanaugh's Esquire Club
For supper-club fare: Smoky's Club
For supper-club fare: Toby's Supper Club
For global fare: Mirch Masala
For global fare: Buraka
For global fare: Essen Haus
For global fare: Himal Chuli
For global fare: Miko Poké
Fine dining: Graft
For fine dining: Harvest
For fine dining: Heritage Tavern
For fine dining: L'Etoile
For fine dining: A Pig in a Fur Coat
For a romantic meal: Estrellón
For a romantic meal: Fresco
For a romantic meal: Porta Bella
For a romantic meal: Quivey's Grove
For a romantic meal: Tempest Oyster Bar
Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews