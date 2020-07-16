Curbside: Ru Yi still turning out delicious hand-pulled noodles

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Ru Yi Hand Pulled Noodle

Location: 334 State St.

Phone: 608-298-7669

Website: ruyihandpullednoodle.com to order online. Also ruyihandpullednoodle.weebly.com to order through a delivery service.

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $1.25 to $8.95, cold dishes $3.95 to $8.95, noodle bowls $9.95 to $12.95.

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Everything has gluten except the cucumber salad. New rice noodle option not made in-house.

Vegetarian offerings: Limited. Even the vegetable noodle dish is served in a beef broth. Ask for vegetarian broth, but beware, it's spicy.

Kids menu: No

Parking: Nearby ramp, some street parking

Outdoor seating: Three tables with a total of eight chairs

Delivery: Through third-party apps EatStreet, DoorDash, Grubhub and Ricepo. (Ricepo is used mainly by international Chinese students.)

Service: Good

Bottom line: Are hand-pulled noodles better than other noodles? Ru Yi makes a good case for fresh noodles.