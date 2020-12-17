Curbside review: Yumyum Thai Kitchen went from Facebook to storefront

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Yumyum Thai Kitchen

Location: 128 E. James St., Columbus

Phone: 920-350-0092

Website: yumyumthaikitchen.net

Hours: Tuesday though Saturday 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Outdoor dining: Yes, in good weather

Delivery: In Columbus only

Prices: Appetizers $6.99 and $7.99, soup $6.39, entrées $11.99 to $18.59

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Beer and wine can be sold to go, but not commonly ordered

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: Can order any dish without meat

Kids menu: No

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Minnie Hager has brought her considerable Thai cooking experience to Columbus.