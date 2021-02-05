Curbside review: Wonderstate Coffee brings awe-inspiring food and coffee to Madison

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Wonderstate Coffee

Location: 27 W. Main St.

Phone: 608-283-9478

Website: wonderstate.square.site

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The hours will be extended soon.

Online ordering: Yes

Dine-in: Not right now because of the pandemic

Curbside carryout: No

Outdoor dining: In warmer weather

Delivery: No

Prices: Bakery $2-$4, sandwiches $8-$11, soup $5-$7, salad $8, bowls $9.

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: No alcohol at this time

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: No

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Wonderstate Coffee has an exceptional food menu, and the coffee's not bad either.