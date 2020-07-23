Curbside review: With food this good, Everyday Kitchen deserves a big thank you

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Everyday Kitchen

Location: 2801 Marshall Court

Phone: 608-470-5500

Website: lodgic.org/madison

Restaurant and bar hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Outdoor dining: Yes and dogs are allowed

Prices: Vegetables $7 to $14, seafood $12 to $19, pasta $12, meats $18 to $34

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Beer, wine, cocktail kits

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: Yes

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Everyday Kitchen is a restaurant that would be easy to get used to.