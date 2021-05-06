Curbside review: Visit Mediterranean Cafe for the chicken apricot pie and everything else

The dishes also come with a great salad with a spring mix of lettuce, chopped tomato, cucumber and feta. It had a light oil and vinegar dressing with garlic, oregano, salt and pepper.

From the regular menu, the combo plate ($12.50) was notable for its wonderfully seasoned thin slices of chicken breast. The large falafel ball was made in-house, while the lamb and beef shawarma wasn't, but was certainly fine.

The combo also came with rice and salad, and also strong-tasting hummus made with garlic, tahini and citric acid, which gave it a lemony quality. It was sprinkled with sumac, which added color and zest. It was also drizzled with olive oil, and served with a bag of pita slices.

Soups are a strong suit at Med Cafe. Try the lemony avgolemono chicken rice soup ($2.25), which is creamy, but dairy-free, and also the vegan bean stew ($2.25), thick with navy beans and carrots. It's even better.

The falafel ($7) came on a huge pita, with three large falafel balls inside, along with tangy tahini sauce, pickles, lettuce and tomato. It was good, but far from my favorite falafel wrap.

I was given the option to order tea or iced tea for 99 cents (normally $2) with the chicken pie. Made with sugar and mint, it might be too sweet for some, but for me, provided a dessert of sorts.