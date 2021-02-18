Curbside review: Villa Tap's fish-fry pickups show precision, yours might be at 5:07 p.m.

The skins-on fries were thin, but not too thin. I thought they had a hint of salt, but my dining partner couldn’t detect any. The baked potato was well cooked and still piping hot when I got home.

Warren said he cooks the baked potatoes in a NESCO Roaster Oven. He always cooks slightly more than 100 potatoes to have extra for Tuesday lunch, when Villa Tap offers a fish fry with hash browns, which aren’t a choice on Friday.

On Friday, the only option besides fish and shrimp is chicken tenders ($7.75), so I added an order. The box came with four long strips, but they couldn’t compete with the fish. Warren said he uses a product from a company called Brakebush. They came with a generous helping of fries, and we chose ranch and chipotle ranch for dipping.

Villa Tap was closed for 10 weeks, starting when COVID-19 restrictions were first enacted in March. It gave Warren a rare chance to check out other fish fries. Each week, he and his girlfriend would learn who was doing what well and not so well. On one occasion his girlfriend waited in her car for an hour and 45 minutes. To be fair, Warren said, it was in the early days of the lockdown and businesses were still getting their carryout systems in place.