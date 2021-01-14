Curbside review: Viet Kitchen, with its pho, banh mi and bubble tea, is staying small for now

The deep-fried egg roll was cut in threes and had a crispy, flaky shell. It was dominated by ground pork and also had glass noodles and wood ear mushroom. While it’s not on the menu, Le said customers can ask for it.

The other highlight of the meal was an iced honeydew milk tea ($5) with boba (75 cents). It wasn’t overly sweet, which was good, but I would have preferred the boba firmer and sweeter.

Six of the menu’s seven pho dishes feature rare steak or beef meatballs, but we went with the chicken. That pho ga soup ($13 for a large) was enjoyable, the broth having just the right amount of oil richness. Hoisin sauce, which came on the side, added a lot.

The chicken came in a separate box along with white onions and scallions, while the add-ons — bean sprouts and Thai basil — were in a baggie. Le said they only provide cilantro upon request, adding, “most people don’t like it.”

Viet Kitchen’s spring rolls, goi cuon ($7 for two), had shrimp and a hint of pork, but so much lettuce it dominated the other ingredients. The rolls would’ve been bland without the generous — and excellent — peanut sauce served with them.