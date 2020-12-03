Curbside review: Two people, two top dishes of the year at Salvatore's on Livingston

A friend emailed me about the fried tofu appetizer at Salvatore's Tomato Pies on East Washington Avenue at Livingston Street. He said it was his favorite dish of the year, admitting "it was from a very limited sample size."
I got his message the day before I'd volunteered to get carryout from the restaurant -- briefly known as DarkHorse by Sal's when it opened in mid-February -- to eat on a friend's porch.
I added crispy tofu ($13) to the order and it was the hit of the evening. It had large cubes of soft, deep-fried tofu, Brussels sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and sliced Fresno chilis in an excellent maple-soy glaze.
Earlier this fall, on Salvatore's patio, I discovered on the spice brisket rigatoni ($17), and it became my favorite dish of the year. The rigatoni had an enormous amount of tender, flavorful brisket with big, sturdy tubular noodles in brown butter with a hint of nori (seaweed), smoked scallion creme fraiche, and SarVecchio cheese. If the nori sounds out of place, you can't detect it except as a shredded garnish on top.
Many dishes at the restaurant have Asian accents, and the brisket rigatoni was a masterpiece. I was eager to have it again, but during a recent takeout meal it lacked the same magic. It still had an enormous amount of meat, but much of it was fatty. In fact, some pieces were pure fat.
"That's something that I've been keeping an eye on with these guys," chef Jed Spink said about the cooks. "They're supposed to be trimming all that fat off, after you cook the brisket. You want the fat to kind of flavor it... So I apologize."
Spink said preparing the brisket isn't too complicated and proceeded to describe an elaborate process of using a five-spice Chinese rub, brown sugar, heavy black pepper and salt, cooking it, and then braising it with soy sauce, water, onion, garlic and gochujang sauce. The meat is designed to melt in your mouth, and it does.
An order of black pepper vegetable egg rolls ($4.50) featured two good-sized rolls with Napa cabbage, carrot, yellow and green onion, bean thread noodles and garlic. It was appropriately peppery, and its shell was flaky and delicious. A container of sweet and spicy chili sauce cinched it.
Mini fried Peking duck spring rolls ($8) made with hoisin sauce were equally good. Six came in an order, and they also had a wonderful crispy shell. Since they were smaller, there was a higher shell-to-filling ratio. The meat inside had a ton of flavor.
We ordered the tofu again, and while it was every bit as delicious, it was small portion, but with a generous amount of sauce. Spink brought the well-received dish over from the sushi restaurant RED, where he used to run the kitchen.
The best part of my recent meal was Salvatore's classic 16-inch tomato pie ($15) with Romano and mozzarella cheeses, red sauce, thin ribbons of basil and a tasty crust. It's a fabulous pizza.
The pumpkin pie cheesecake ($8) was a great, seasonally-appropriate way to end the meal. It was light and fluffy with a mild pumpkin flavor, a thin crumbly crust, and maple bourbon whipped cream on top.
Online ordering from Sal's is convenient. I asked in the comment section if the food could be brought curbside. Someone from the restaurant left a message on my phone saying it would be no problem -- and asked me to call when I arrived and let them know where I was parked. I wound up with a good spot in front, but finding a place to pull up on Livingston can be a challenge.
DePula owns the Livingston Salvatore's with Spink and John Jerabek. They're in a better position than some restaurants because pizza works well in these times, and Sal's has a well-deserved reputation earned over the past nine years.
But what was so exciting about the former DarkHorse was that three talented chefs were teaming up to do some other creative things. They're still doing what they can, but it's a shame that what DePula once called their "glam, rock and roll" dining room is going basically unappreciated.
Even though they have it open at 25% capacity, diners aren't coming out, DePula said.
"We were looking at the numbers yesterday," he said Wednesday. "We're still 30% down from the year before. And then Livingston itself is a struggle. It's definitely been a strain on the organization because it tends to be the most expensive restaurant to operate."
DePula said the location got $12,000 in Paycheck Protection Program money since it was open for about a week before the cutoff.
In two weeks, DePula, who runs four Salvatore's Tomato Pies restaurants, is closing his small Johnson Street location for the winter and merging it with the Livingston Street restaurant while he makes renovations to the older space.
"The building needs some attention," DePula said, noting that he's replacing the floor and subfloor and getting new ovens.
With the current restaurant climate, DePula said he'd rather spread the project over a longer period of time and not rush it.
He's hoping that consolidating the two restaurants helps people understand that the Sal's on Livingston is there. "I think some people still aren't aware of that," he said.
Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.