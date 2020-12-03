Curbside review: Two people, two top dishes of the year at Salvatore's on Livingston

The best part of my recent meal was Salvatore's classic 16-inch tomato pie ($15) with Romano and mozzarella cheeses, red sauce, thin ribbons of basil and a tasty crust. It's a fabulous pizza.

The pumpkin pie cheesecake ($8) was a great, seasonally-appropriate way to end the meal. It was light and fluffy with a mild pumpkin flavor, a thin crumbly crust, and maple bourbon whipped cream on top.

Online ordering from Sal's is convenient. I asked in the comment section if the food could be brought curbside. Someone from the restaurant left a message on my phone saying it would be no problem -- and asked me to call when I arrived and let them know where I was parked. I wound up with a good spot in front, but finding a place to pull up on Livingston can be a challenge.

DePula owns the Livingston Salvatore's with Spink and John Jerabek. They're in a better position than some restaurants because pizza works well in these times, and Sal's has a well-deserved reputation earned over the past nine years.

But what was so exciting about the former DarkHorse was that three talented chefs were teaming up to do some other creative things. They're still doing what they can, but it's a shame that what DePula once called their "glam, rock and roll" dining room is going basically unappreciated.