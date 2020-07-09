Curbside review: The Settle Down is poised to beat the odds

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Settle Down Tavern

Location: 117 S. Pinckney St.

Phone: 608-442-6335

Website: settledownmadison.com

Kitchen hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The bar stays open later. Soon, it will start opening at noon on Friday and Saturday.

Outdoor dining: Large area in front for street dining. The owners are not seating anyone inside now.

Prices: Appetizer and sides $2 to $10, burgers $9, bowl $12, dessert $8.

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Can buy cocktail kits, bottles of wine, and six-packs of beer to go, including 32-ounce "crowler" cans of Settle Down Tavern lager made for the bar by Full Mile Beer Co. in Sun Prairie.

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: Good number

Friday fish fry: Usually sells out

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: This new tavern has a winning burger and isn't going to let COVID-19 prevent you from trying it.