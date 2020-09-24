Curbside review: Talent for dumplings on display at FEAST

Mike Wang, who opened FEAST Artisan Dumpling and Tea House on Williamson Street this summer with his wife, Judy Zhu, said to make dumplings it takes at least a year of practice, and he hasn't been able to find people to help him. Not in the middle of a pandemic.
He said he has employees who can cook the dumplings, but he makes them by hand himself six days a week. Sometimes Zhu will help, but, he said, she's busy running the front of the house.
Wang, who came to the United States from China in 2011 to get a masters' degree at DePaul University in Chicago, said he'll never be a professional chef, but learned to make dumplings as a boy with his mother and other family members. He moved to Madison when Zhu got a job at Shopbop.
The couple opened Poke Poke in 2018, also on Willy Street, and Zhu said it's doing great. Wang said after traveling the world, and visiting Hawaii, they found poke to be healthy and flavorful, and wanted to share the experience with others.
As for dumplings, he calls them a "symbol of family." He wanted to open FEAST, he said, to give more people a chance to enjoy them.
That I "enjoyed" the dumplings would be an understatement. In fact, both sets of dumplings I ordered were so good, they didn't even need dipping sauce.
The restaurant, which opened July 27 in the former Fuegos, didn't include sauce, but I have soy, tempura, teriyaki and sweet and sour sauces among the condiments in my fridge, and didn't need to use them. Later, when I spoke to Zhu by phone, she apologized that we didn't get any of her housemade dumpling sauce. "We're so busy sometimes," she said.
FEAST was out of the dumplings filled with cuttlefish, pork and Chinese chives, so I ordered the traditional shrimp har gow dumplings ($14.95), a Cantonese dumpling often offered in dim sum that only come steamed. The most expensive thing on the menu, they seemed pricey, but the little ribbed dumplings were wholesome-tasting and delightful.
More impressive were the Angus beef and onion dumplings ($10.95) that come steamed or pan-fried. The pan-fried version didn't look like dumplings at first glance with a top that was crisp and flat from frying, creating a beautiful lacing. Pieces of red and yellow sweet peppers made them even more interesting. The dumplings only looked like pot stickers when you turned them over.
The appetizers we ordered were distinctive versions of common dishes. Two vegetable spring rolls ($3.95) had a crispy wrapper with a greasiness that was somehow acceptable. They were filled with warm, flavorful sautéed vegetables, including carrots and cabbage. But there were also red bell pepper and shiitake mushrooms, ingredients not usually seen in an egg roll or spring roll.
“Tastes a little like moo shu,” said my companion. "A lot of richness, umami. A satisfying flavor.”
When I asked Wang if there was a hint of plum sauce inside the spring roll, which would have given them that moo shu flavor, he said it was actually sweet chili sauce.
Amazingly, like the dumplings, they didn’t need any dipping sauce. Neither did the four pillowy crab rangoon ($5.95) formed into square-shaped purses. These were generous on the cream cheese, and while my companion said he never tastes crab in crab rangoon, I dissected one and discovered it had plenty of strands of mock crab. It's just not a strong flavor.
Best of all were the beef brisket buns ($7.95) with huge chunks of meat spilling out, thin slices of cucumber, fried onion and cilantro. The homemade bao were fantastically puffy, almost spongy, and soaked up the subtle amount of garlic teriyaki sauce. My only complaint was a piece of meat that was somewhat fatty.
There's no way to order on the restaurant's attractive website, so I phoned in my order. The woman I talked to said I should pay when I arrived, but agreed to take my credit card info over the phone.
She said it would be 20 minutes, and when I got there on time, I called to see if she could bring the food outside. I called twice with no answer, but finally, about 10 minutes later, Wang answered and brought the bag to my car.
Zhu said not many people ask for curbside service, "but if a customer has special requirements we will." Many customers want to stop in and check out the restaurant, she said.
There were a number of people eating on the restaurant's inviting patio on the east side of the building at 8 p.m. on a Tuesday and I could see at least two other customers eating inside.
Zhu and Wang said they're following city-county COVID-19 guidelines and seating inside at 25% capacity, or about 20 people inside and 16 outside. "We want to focus on dining and great service," Zhu said in explaining why they don't offer online ordering or delivery.
When in comes to FEAST, it helps to be patient. Even on a Tuesday night.
Sometimes they're so busy they can't answer the phone to take carryout orders, Wang said. "We try our best that every customer gets their order, but it's just a difficult time."
