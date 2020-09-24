Curbside review: Talent for dumplings on display at FEAST

Mike Wang, who opened FEAST Artisan Dumpling and Tea House on Williamson Street this summer with his wife, Judy Zhu, said to make dumplings it takes at least a year of practice, and he hasn't been able to find people to help him. Not in the middle of a pandemic.

He said he has employees who can cook the dumplings, but he makes them by hand himself six days a week. Sometimes Zhu will help, but, he said, she's busy running the front of the house.

Wang, who came to the United States from China in 2011 to get a masters' degree at DePaul University in Chicago, said he'll never be a professional chef, but learned to make dumplings as a boy with his mother and other family members. He moved to Madison when Zhu got a job at Shopbop.

The couple opened Poke Poke in 2018, also on Willy Street, and Zhu said it's doing great. Wang said after traveling the world, and visiting Hawaii, they found poke to be healthy and flavorful, and wanted to share the experience with others.

As for dumplings, he calls them a "symbol of family." He wanted to open FEAST, he said, to give more people a chance to enjoy them.

That I "enjoyed" the dumplings would be an understatement. In fact, both sets of dumplings I ordered were so good, they didn't even need dipping sauce.