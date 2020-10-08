Curbside review: Tacos through a window? Bandit makes it work

"Thoughtful tacos served on freshly made corn tortillas."
That's how Bandit, the scaled-back version of Grampa's Pizzeria owner Gil Altschul's long-planned taco restaurant, describes what it does, and it's an accurate tag line.
Bandit started operating early this year with popups out of Porter, Altschul's coffee and sandwich shop. It began regular hours in early May, as part of Porter, after the shop reopened from its COVID-19-imposed hiatus. Customers can order lunch from Bandit every day, and Friday and Saturday evenings.
The tacos are not only creatively made, they involve local ingredients when possible, with tortillas made by hand each day.
"So we source corn from Oaxaca, all around Mexico and the Midwest," Altschul said. He said the corn is soaked in limewater, rinsed and ground through a molino, which uses two volcanic stones. They're then hand pressed and cooked.
The varieties of corn rotate, Altschul said, and can be red, pink, green, yellow, white or blue. "It's always changing. That's the idea," he said.
It also helps explain the upscale $4 tacos and tostadas, which in my case all came on blue corn tortillas. We ordered the taco combo ($12) that includes two tacos, excellent guacamole with onions and cilantro, and chips.
Best were the whitefish tacos with small pieces of beer-battered fish, avocado mousse, pickled onion, cilantro and jalapeños. Pickled cauliflower, carrots, and red and orange peppers came on the side, like a gourmet giardiniera. It made for an attractive plate, or box, as it were.
Also impressive were the mushroom tacos with oyster mushrooms from Vitruvian Farms in McFarland, chimichurri, lots of queso fresco, microgreens and salsa. They had a hint of spice and helped give my 15-year-old daughter an appreciation of mushrooms.
At first, the tortillas didn’t seem to need to be doubled up because of their thickness. But they fell apart by bite two.
The thick chunks of roasted pork shoulder in the signature "Bandito" taco had great flavor from being rubbed with coffee, pasilla chile, and cocoa, and joined by pickled onion, pickled melon and cilantro. But some of the pieces were fatty.
Only the cauliflower taco was underwhelming. I expected it to be battered like the whitefish, but it was roasted and combined with kimchi, garlic scapes and crispy seaweed, which didn't complement it well. Orange aioli helped.
A "dirty horchata" ($5) turned out to be iced coffee with a splash of horchata. I added my own cream and sugar to make it more like what I expected. My daughter, meanwhile, loved her Oatly ($4.75), a bottled latte made with oat milk that's one of Bandit's best sellers, according to its online ordering system powered by Toast.
Bandit won't do curbside pickup I learned when I called upon arrival and no one answered the phone. Instead, customers need to park and walk to an open window on the side of the building.
My food was supposed to be ready at 6:50 p.m. on a Friday, but when I arrived no one was working. The sole employee was outside socializing in Porter-Bandit's five-table cafe area.
When he realized I was there to pick up an order, it was clear the food hadn't been made and he said it would "be a while." He offered me a drink, but I had beverages coming with my order.
Later, when he brought out my food, he forgot the drinks. But he was apologetic when I asked about them and ran back inside. I got a text at 7:19 that my order was ready, but I was already on my way home.
He seemed like a nice person and I imagine business was slow so he was kicking back. Service was better when I returned the next night to pick up some tostadas, which had the same beautiful presentation as the tacos. I ordered over the phone and the woman working was friendly and efficient. I wasn't able to give my credit card information by phone, and paid at the window.
The fried egg tostada ($4) came on a fried homemade corn tortilla with salsa, cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro. It, and an avocado tostada ($4) topped with radish, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro, and chile/lime salt, were delicious.
I tried to order a salad, but she said it was discontinued, because it wasn't selling. I went with a parfait ($5.50) with plain Greek yogurt, fresh blueberries and raspberries and fantastic house-made granola with pecans.
Porter opened in 2016, the first phase of Altschul's ambitious redevelopment plans for the historic Milwaukee Road Depot. It's hidden behind the bike store Motorless Motion Bicycles on West Washington Avenue.
Originally, Bandit was going to be a separate restaurant in a building west of it now being readied for The Harvey House. That project has been delayed by the pandemic, but Shaina Robbins Papach, who is developing the modern-day supper club with her husband, Joe Papach, said they plan to open by May "unless something dramatic happens for the worse with COVID."
In terms of Bandit, Altschul said that when construction around the former train station is done, he plans to have seating on the depot's boarding platform for 60 to 70.
Altschul doesn't consider Bandit "fully-realized," since it's selling out of a window during a pandemic.
Until then, like with most things during COVID, we'll take any bright spots we can find.
