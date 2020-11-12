Curbside review: Sunny Pho's food is uplifting in face of pandemic

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Sunny Pho

Location: 602 S. Park St.

Phone: 608-513-1786

Website: sunnypho.com is in the works, but meanwhile, the menu can be found on third-party websites like EatStreet and Grubhub

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outdoor dining: No

Delivery: Through EatStreet, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub

Prices: Appetizers $3.85 to $4.25, sandwiches $5 to $6.50, pho $11.95 and $12.95, salad $7.95, entrées $8.95 to $10.95

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Most of noodle dishes are GF because of the rice noodles

Vegetarian offerings: Many, can accommodate

Kids menu: No

Service: Good

Bottom line: Sunny Pho's menu draws on a wide range of Asian favorites, starting with a pho broth owner Kim Khouch cooks for 12 hours