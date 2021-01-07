Curbside review: Rotunda Cafe in Monona Bank provides an Oasis on Near East Side

Rotunda Cafe, which Paul and Kim Schwoerer opened Sept. 15 inside the historic Monona Bank building on Atwood Avenue, is like an Oasis on the Near East Side. And by Oasis, I mean the couple’s exceptional 10-year-old Oasis Cafe in Fitchburg.
Both Rotunda and Oasis sell the Schwoerers’ beloved pel’meni, which is all that Paul Schwoerer sells at his Downtown shop, Paul’s Pel’meni — first on State Street, then on Gorham Street and finally on Gilman Street.
The distinctive Russian dumplings (full order is $8, half order is $6), if you’ve never had them, come filled with ground beef from UW Provision Company, seasoned with salt, pepper and onion, with some bread crumbs added for texture. They also come filled with seasoned mashed potato. I recommend getting a combo.
The dumplings are tossed with a little unsalted clarified butter and dusted with curry powder and cilantro. Included are critical containers of sour cream and hot sauce (vinegar mixed with Sriracha).
The half order is more than a half and priced accordingly. It has about 20 dumplings, while the full order is 30 to 35.
My brother, who lives in Chicago and is partial to Chinese dumplings, wasn’t crazy about the pel’meni, or the fact that they’re eaten with sour cream and hot sauce/vinegar. “It’s not my favorite blend of flavors,” he said. I questioned his judgment, explaining that they’re a Madison institution.
“Taste isn’t a question of right or wrong,” he said. I tried not to take it personally, and was happy to eat the rest of his portion.
Like at Oasis, sandwiches are simple, with deli meats and cheeses from Boar’s Head, founded in 1905 in Brooklyn, New York, and now based in Sarasota, Florida. Rotunda Cafe wraps its sandwiches elegantly in Boar’s Head paper and seals them with Boar’s Head stickers.
Best was the chipotle chicken sandwich ($9), with a stack of thinly sliced meat, lettuce and tomato. What made it special was the tangy chipotle aioli on multigrain bread. A hot ham & cheese ($10.25) was fine. I specified Swiss, but inadvertently didn’t choose mustard or any other extras and it needed something. The grilled cheese ($6) showcased sourdough sandwich bread from Madison Sourdough. Customers pick a cheese, and Monterey Jack was a good choice. All three sandwiches were lightly toasted.
Sandwiches come with a little container of thinly sliced, crinkle-cut pickles and pickled carrots; and also a bag of Miss Vickie’s potato chips. You can substitute fruit, which in our case was an orange.
The online ordering system makes it easy to customize a dumpling, drink or sandwich order. When I placed my order, I asked in the comment area if someone could bring the order to my car and described where I planned to park. Most online ordering systems email a receipt, but Rotunda’s didn’t. There’s also $1.50 convenience fee for online orders. It’s not charged if you order by phone, Paul Schwoerer said.
A high point of the meal was the vegetable soup ($3.50 for a cup), the only soup choice that day. Schwoerer said there are usually two choices. Rotunda, like Oasis, rotates options like veggie lentil, coconut curry, creamy tomato basil, Moroccan chickpea chili and white bean kale potato.
The vegetable soup was packed with veggies, including red pepper, carrots, celery, corn, onions, beans, tomato and well-cooked, thinly sliced potatoes. The tomato-based broth was thin which allowed the vegetables to stand out. It was served with a giant wedge of sourdough.
For the brewed coffee, you can pick a milk type, but no cream or sugar, which would help for curbside orders. Rotunda uses local Rusty Dog Coffee and brews it strong. A traditional macchiato ($2.75) served hot with two shots of espresso and a scoop of foam, was terrific. The wild berry smoothie ($5), made with raspberries, blueberries and strawberries, was also excellent.
Schwoerer said when they first opened, they “got a good buzz.” People liked the beautiful atmosphere, and the products they offer, he said.
“It’s just kind of up and down with the whole COVID scare. I mean, most East Side places aren’t even open for you to come in and sit down,” he said. “It’s a big deal. So ultimately things have been pretty good.”
The 4,000-square-foot, high-ceiling space has a capacity of 150, but Schwoerer said they’ve never seated more than 40. Rotunda has six huge tables that seat 12, and another 14 tables that can fit two to four. They also have three office areas or private rooms for customers to use. “The place is massive,” he said.
Business dipped a little going into the holidays, but not badly, Schwoerer said. “The feedback’s still really good and we get new faces all the time, so it’s going well.”
