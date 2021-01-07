Curbside review: Rotunda Cafe in Monona Bank provides an Oasis on Near East Side

A high point of the meal was the vegetable soup ($3.50 for a cup), the only soup choice that day. Schwoerer said there are usually two choices. Rotunda, like Oasis, rotates options like veggie lentil, coconut curry, creamy tomato basil, Moroccan chickpea chili and white bean kale potato.

The vegetable soup was packed with veggies, including red pepper, carrots, celery, corn, onions, beans, tomato and well-cooked, thinly sliced potatoes. The tomato-based broth was thin which allowed the vegetables to stand out. It was served with a giant wedge of sourdough.

For the brewed coffee, you can pick a milk type, but no cream or sugar, which would help for curbside orders. Rotunda uses local Rusty Dog Coffee and brews it strong. A traditional macchiato ($2.75) served hot with two shots of espresso and a scoop of foam, was terrific. The wild berry smoothie ($5), made with raspberries, blueberries and strawberries, was also excellent.

Schwoerer said when they first opened, they “got a good buzz.” People liked the beautiful atmosphere, and the products they offer, he said.

“It’s just kind of up and down with the whole COVID scare. I mean, most East Side places aren’t even open for you to come in and sit down,” he said. “It’s a big deal. So ultimately things have been pretty good.”