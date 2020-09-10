Curbside review: Raise a toast to Friday fish at Skal Public House

Diners scorecard

Restaurant: Skal Public House

Location: 209 E. Main St., Mount Horeb

Phone: 608-437-1011

Website: skalpublichouse

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Outdoor dining: Yes, in the alley next to the restaurant

Delivery: No longer

Prices: Appetizers $4.99 to $11.99, sandwiches $8.99 to $10.99, salads $10.99, daily specials $10.99 to $14.99.

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Beer, wine and cocktails to go

Gluten-free: Many options, including two types of bread

Vegetarian offerings: A good number

Kids menu: Yes

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Food like this is worth a drive to Mount Horeb.