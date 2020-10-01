Curbside review: Ragin Cajun's seafood boil is a celebration in a bag

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Ragin Cajun Seafood

Location: 4802 E. Washington Ave.

Phone: 608-467-2212

Website: ragincajunmadison.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

Outdoor dining: No

Delivery: Yes

Prices: Appetizers $2.95 to $8.95, seafood $5.95 to $39, seafood combos $45.99 to $125.95, lunch $11.95.

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Beer and wine for dine-in only

Gluten-free: Seafood is GF, manager was not sure about sauce

Vegetarian offerings: A few appetizers

Kids menu: No

Service: Good

Bottom line: This new Far East Side restaurant's bag of seafood and many extras is the perfect splurge.