Curbside review: One of Madison's best new restaurants is on wheels

One of Madison’s best new restaurants operates out of a bus under the name International Catering Collective.
David Rodriguez bought his MELTED food cart from another owner in January 2015 and has done well selling deluxe variations on grilled cheese sandwiches. He later started selling MELTED items and offering private-chef dinners under the International Catering Collective.
By 2018, those dinners were held in customer’s homes or on a renovated bus. With a dining area on the bus that can’t fit more than six people, to make it worth doing, he had to charge high prices, he said. “There just wasn’t a huge market of people that would pay $250 a person for dinner.”
So the bus became backup for his catering jobs and he found himself double- or triple-booked on Saturdays, and would send the bus to weddings and other events to either sell tacos or the MELTED menu.
The bus is still used that way, but Tuesdays through Fridays anyone can order online, or pull up to the bus parked in front of Gaylord Catering, the 58-year-old conventional catering company Rodriguez bought in January 2020 and dramatically improved.
The building and bus are on Atlas Avenue, off Cottage Grove and Stoughton roads, near the pink, castle-like building that’s home to North of the Bayou, a Cajun & Creole restaurant.
I checked the online ordering menu late on a Friday morning and saw that the fish fry ($15) was running low. I put one in my cart, but by the time I ordered, around 3:30 p.m., they had sold out.
The fish fry features haddock, but there’s also a baked version for the same price, which I ordered and shared with a friend. The three narrow pieces of flaky fish didn’t look all that appealing, but tasted incredible dipped in the little cup of clarified butter on the side.
The meal came with crisp, well-dressed coleslaw; a super soft, fluffy roll; and medium-thick, battered french fries. We also got a cup of excellent homemade tartar sauce.
My friend raved, saying the haddock was as good as the cod at his favorite Friday fish joint.
Another major highlight was the peppery clam chowder ($6 for a pint), the Friday soup, which was so thick, I ate some of it with a fork. It was loaded with potatoes, carrots and tender clams. This soup was so dense with ingredients there was no room for the oyster crackers that came with it. While some clam chowders derive most of their flavor from cream, this one had much more going on.
It made me eager to try the other soups: tomato bisque (Tuesday), chicken gnocchi (Wednesday) and Chef Kyle’s steak and potato (Thursday), named after Kyle Fry.
Rodriguez has a second chef, Eric Schmitt, with whom he went to culinary school and hired to do barbecue. Schmitt’s pulled pork meal ($12) was as good as in any barbecue restaurant I know. At first blush, it looked to have too much BBQ sauce, but it was actually the perfect amount. The meat was smoky, lean, juicy and tender, and the sauce was nicely sweet.
The meal came with two sides or a double portion of one, and the flavorful brisket baked beans deserve to be ordered as a double. A generous amount of meat elevated it from ordinary baked beans. We also got coleslaw in a larger portion than what came with the fish.
The sweet corn ($3) is lightly buttered and basic, but it’s a nice option to have.
The Bigger N’ Texas BBQ ($10) featured the same house-smoked pulled pork, homemade BBQ sauce, and melty sharp cheddar on buttery, grilled sourdough sandwich bread. With a layer of roasted poblano peppers, it was an exquisite sandwich.
Southwestern bacon ($9) was another knockout sandwich, on the same buttery, toasty bread, with thick-cut bacon, melted sharp cheddar, tomato and chipotle mayo. “Our #1 seller for a reason,” the menu said.
Another contender was the smashburger of the week, a well-cooked steak-quality beef burger, with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and garlic mayo on a sesame-studded bun. “I don’t feel like I need to put ketchup on it,” said my companion and I agreed.
We got the house mac n’ cheese as a side, and it turned out to be the only disappointment of the night: The noodles were overcooked and the cheese had little flavor, which surprised us.
Rodriguez started his food enterprise as just him in a MELTED cart, and now has more than 50 employees. He’s especially proud of his two bakers, and if you order a slice of pie you’ll see why.
The peanut butter silk ($5) was almost comically tall, with a thin crust, a fluffy, creamy filling, and peanuts on top. The peanut flavor was faint, but that’s not a criticism. My companion said he’d try a bite, but wound up basically polishing it off.
A big, thick monster cookie ($2) was crisp, but still had some chew. It also had a good distribution of goodies: M&Ms, chocolate chips and raisins.
Rodriguez is doing big things in the area food scene, including operating a busy MELTED location in the indoor Wisconsin Dells food truck venue, Grateful Shed. He also runs a café in the Quartz insurance office building on Novation Parkway off Rimrock Road, that he hopes will reopen in June.
By early to mid-April, he expects to open Taco Local, a sit-down restaurant on Williamson Street where Underground Butcher used to be.
Rodriguez has got a lot going on, and the hard work is paying off. The first year he ran the MELTED cart, he did $120,000 in sales. This year, between all of his entities — MELTED, International Catering Co., and Gaylord Catering Service — he’s shooting for $4 million.
His success was built one sandwich at a time, or as I prefer to order, three.
