Curbside review: One of Madison's best new restaurants is on wheels

We got the house mac n’ cheese as a side, and it turned out to be the only disappointment of the night: The noodles were overcooked and the cheese had little flavor, which surprised us.

Rodriguez started his food enterprise as just him in a MELTED cart, and now has more than 50 employees. He’s especially proud of his two bakers, and if you order a slice of pie you’ll see why.

The peanut butter silk ($5) was almost comically tall, with a thin crust, a fluffy, creamy filling, and peanuts on top. The peanut flavor was faint, but that’s not a criticism. My companion said he’d try a bite, but wound up basically polishing it off.

A big, thick monster cookie ($2) was crisp, but still had some chew. It also had a good distribution of goodies: M&Ms, chocolate chips and raisins.

Rodriguez is doing big things in the area food scene, including operating a busy MELTED location in the indoor Wisconsin Dells food truck venue, Grateful Shed. He also runs a café in the Quartz insurance office building on Novation Parkway off Rimrock Road, that he hopes will reopen in June.

By early to mid-April, he expects to open Taco Local, a sit-down restaurant on Williamson Street where Underground Butcher used to be.