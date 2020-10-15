Curbside review: Mission BBQ adds a helping of patriotism

When I talked later to manager Al Riley, he said that when customers pick up orders, they’re offered one of seven barbecue sauces made in-house. He said he was sorry to hear we weren’t asked.

Mission BBQ is such a big company, I figured it would have an online ordering system. It doesn’t, but the employee who took my order by phone was knowledgeable and helpful.

Everything on the tight menu is set up a la carte, which makes it seem cheaper. On the plus side, return customers can order bigger quantities of what they like. Sides come in three sizes: serving, pint and quart.

We were asked if we wanted our brisket moist or lean, and were tempted to say, “both.” What came in our two-meat combo ($10.69 + $4.75 for two sides and a fountain drink) was three strips of meat with the fat cut off. It wasn’t exactly dry, but of all of the meat we ordered, it could have benefitted most from barbecue sauce.

Three slices of turkey — which the menu describes as “sliced, lean & mean” — was the weakest part of the meal in my mind, although my dining partner said he’d be happy to have it stand in for Thanksgiving dinner.