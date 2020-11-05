Curbside review: Make Ahan your new go-to for Pan-Asian takeout

We were thrilled, too, with the hot basil ($14) made with holy basil, Thai basil, chilis and scallions, although it was saltier than the other food we had. It was a beautiful dish with a thick fried egg on top and a mound of jasmine rice. The tofu we ordered it with was plentiful, thick and crisp.

Chevre wontons ($8) were a great start to the meal. Four huge, triangular envelopes held the mild goat cheese, which put an interesting spin on a traditional appetizer. I was disappointed the kitchen left out the sweet and sour sauce, but missing dipping sauces seem to be a theme of my COVID-19 takeout dining experience.

Our order did include a little container of hot chili oil, but the main dishes were so perfectly seasoned and appropriately spicy, we didn’t need it. At Ahan they don’t ask how spicy you want it; Hoang said customers can add their own heat with the oil.

Ahan hasn’t been seating inside during the pandemic, but has a patio that is first come, first served. The restaurant does a strong carryout business on weekends, said Hoang, who runs Ahan with partner Chuckie Brown.

Hoang said Brown is the general manager, who works the front of the house, gets pickup orders ready and does some delivery.