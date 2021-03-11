Curbside review: Louisianne's making it through pandemic with reliable food, lots of fans

Diners' scorecard

Restaurant: Louisianne’s Etc.

Location: 7464 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

Phone: 608-831-1929

Website: louisiannes.com

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 5 p.m. to close (about 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on weekends).

Online ordering: No

Dine-in: At 50%, the restaurant can use about seven tables

Curbside carryout: Yes

Outdoor dining: A few tables in front in warmer weather

Delivery: No

Prices: Appetizers $9 to $24, entrées $22 to $39.95.

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Beer and wine can be taken to go

Gluten-free: A few, as marked on the menu

Vegetarian offerings: Not many. Can ask for jambalaya without meat

Kids menu: No

Service: Very good

Bottom line: Having the same head chef for 29 years has ensured consistency, and Louisianne's excellent Cajun/Creole food has won over many fans.