Curbside review: Liberty Station brings BBQ to Coliseum area

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse

Location: 2161 Rimrock Road

Phone: 608-286-1019

Website: libertystationtavern.com

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Outdoor dining: Large patio

Prices: Appetizers $8 to $22, sandwiches $12 to $16, soup $4 to $7, salads $6 to $17, entrées $14 to $42.

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Can't carryout alcohol

Gluten-free: Many GF items and others can be made GF

Vegetarian offerings: Not many

Kids menu: Yes

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Growing BBQ chain chooses Madison for its first restaurant outside of Scottsdale, Arizona.