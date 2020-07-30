Curbside review: Liberty Station brings BBQ to Coliseum area

A group of my friends have a Monday lunch club, and before everything went on lockdown, were often the first to check out a new restaurant.
They revived the group to visit Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse's patio for its grand opening on June 15, and one of them said the restaurant's mac and cheese was the best he'd ever had.
Curious to try it since, I ordered mac and cheese as one of my four sides on a recent trip for curbside carryout.
Indeed, it stood out from many less successful versions, but wasn't even the best of the four sides I got with two main barbecue dishes at Liberty Station, an upscale BBQ joint in a restaurant-deprived area just off the Beltline on Rimrock Road.
Better were the thin fries that were treated with a seasoning that was part Cajun, part barbecue, and the thick, steak-fry-sized sweet potato fries. The mac and cheese did beat out an adequate cornbread muffin that had a few kernels of corn and hint of sweetness and was served with a small cup of honey butter.
At first, the mac and cheese, while incredibly saucy, tasted bland even though it was appealingly topped with Parmesan cheese. The noodles were the substantial cavatappi, but much of the thick sauce sank to the bottom of the container, making the noodles at the bottom a lot tastier. It had some heat from green chilies, which was a happy surprise.
The brisket ($15/$25) was fattier than expected, and even the smaller size seemed pricey, but the portion was huge and included the two sides. I'm used to more narrow pieces with easy-to-trim fat, and while some were thin, others were wider with the fat marbled in. The flavor was great, however -- particularly dipped in a little cup of Liberty's sweet-tangy barbecue sauce.
I preferred the St. Louis spare ribs ($22/$36) with their Kansas City glaze. The small was a half rack with seven bones between two sets. The vinegary glaze was excellent, and the order included an extra cup on the side. The ribs were lean, but at one narrower edge, were somewhat dry.
My dining partner always needs to try a place's cheese curds ($9), and Liberty's Wisconsin white cheddar curds were light and tender, but also a bit salty. We both enjoyed the chipotle ranch for dipping.
The Brussels sprouts ($8) were a highlight, prepared with chunks of smoked bacon and a trace of shaved horseradish. They were perfectly cooked and bathed in a rich, herbed butter sauce.
I couldn't pass up the tempting-sounding China mist blackberry green tea ($2.75) and the unsweetened tea was brewed strong.
Liberty Station doesn't have an online ordering system, but calling in our order was easy. The woman I talked to said it would be ready in 10 to 15 minutes and told me to pull into one of the 10-minute parking spots in front. Once I did, she called me on the phone and brought out my order quickly.
Madison's Liberty Station is the third. It's the first one outside of Arizona, where the original opened in Scottsdale in 2017. A second Scottsdale location opened 2018.
Liberty Station's website says the restaurant is owned by Keeler Hospitality Group, which also has Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops in Omaha, Nebraska, and Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse in Carefree, Arizona.
Matt Weir, the Madison general manager, said for the local Liberty, Keeler partnered with the Middleton hotel developer, North Central Group, which last year opened Home2 Suites by Marriott next door.
Weir said his director of operations' wife's family is from the area. "So, we thought this would be a great first location and (we're) hoping to have lots more."
Liberty Station's website says it smokes certified Angus beef on a custom smoker, which Weir said sits in a room next to the bar and lounge area. He said they call the 1,000-gallon Madison smoker "Big, Big Poppy" because the original, 500-gallon one is "Big Poppy."
Besides Home2 Suites, there are a cluster of other nearby hotels, which bodes well for the place when COVID-19 is less of an issue and more people travel again.
It's also near the Dane County Coliseum, and while events aren't happening now, COVID-19 tests are taking place at least through August. And stopping at Liberty Station for barbecue afterward seems like a good reward.
